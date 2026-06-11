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Beyond optimization
The age of "sloptimization" is ending. What comes after?
17 hrs ago
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Foresight Institute
and
Ava
20
1
3
The Imagination Stack: the missing skills for an age of AI
Existential Hope in Practice
Jun 4
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Existential Hope
and
Keith Patarroyo
10
May 2026
Political polarization has an unexpected solution. It requires thinking past the next Tuesday
Taylor Dee Hawkins on the Existential Hope Podcast
May 27
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Existential Hope
3
When aging becomes optional
Existential Hope in Practice
May 20
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Existential Hope
and
Alex Plesa
12
5
2
The best AI future nobody is talking about
"Father of VR" Jaron Lanier on the Existential Hope Podcast
May 14
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Existential Hope
4
4
1
We're giving away $10K to map AI futures worth building
Our AI Futures Challenge 2026 is open until June 30. Students and beginners welcome.
May 12
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Existential Hope
5
The new science and the future of fertility
Existential Hope in Practice
May 7
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Existential Hope
and
Mahlaqua Mila Noor
7
11
April 2026
We could teach AI empathy using brain signals. Here’s how.
Professor Thorsten Zander on the Existential Hope Podcast
Apr 28
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Existential Hope
2
When chronic disease becomes curable
Existential Hope in Practice
Apr 24
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Existential Hope
and
Jakub Lála
8
1
1
How to build a career that actually changes the world
Jan-Willem van Putten from the School of Moral Ambition on the Existential Hope Podcast
Apr 15
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Existential Hope
6
What’s the best technology that doesn’t exist yet?
We analyzed 100+ conversations and essays on positive futures to find out
Apr 13
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Existential Hope
16
4
2
Could AI help us talk to animals?
Constance Li on the Existential Hope Podcast about AI for animals
Apr 2
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Existential Hope
4
2
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