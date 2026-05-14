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NyQuil Dystopia's avatar
NyQuil Dystopia
May 14

Very interesting interview. That's a useful reframe: viewing an LLM as group of people instead of an alien intelligence.

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Emerging Intelligence's avatar
Emerging Intelligence
Jun 2Edited

Absolutely love love love this. Thank you Jaron and Beatrice. This is an absolute confirmation to continue with my curiosity relating to emerging human intelligence, and my explorations and creative impulse of the past 10 - 15 years.

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