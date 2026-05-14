New podcast episode

The AI future where humans get paid to be creative

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In this episode, we speak with Jaron Lanier, pioneer of virtual reality and scientist at Microsoft Research. He proposes a radically different way of thinking about AI, and unpacks its consequences from AI safety to the future of the economy.

Highlights:

The case for thinking of AI not as an alien intelligence, but rather as a collaboration of human data

How this reframe helps you understand the failures of current AI systems

A practical approach to AI safety inspired by multi-factor authentication in cybersecurity

Why universal basic income is unstable, and why a creativity economy (where people earn from their contributions to AI) could be a better way of distributing the benefits of AI

How to be an optimist about technological progress while acknowledging the risks and being critical of certain developments

“What if in the future there can be new classes of creative people instead of new classes of obsolete people? They're paid to be creative in new ways. That's also a future available to us.”

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Selected resources

Who Owns the Future? , Jaron Lanier: Lanier’s book-length argument for data dignity - the idea that the people whose data powers AI and digital systems should be compensated for it.

The Human Use of Human Beings , Norbert Wiener: Book on how computer systems could steer human behavior and society - the earliest serious warning about what we now call algorithmic influence.

Tracing model outputs to the training data: The technique of tracing which training data most influenced a given model output. Research page from Anthropic explaining the concept and its potential applications for AI safety and transparency.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

Vision Weekend UK 2026. Foresight Institute’s gathering in London June 5-7. Brings together 300+ researchers, builders, funders, and entrepreneurs to explore breakthroughs across AI, nanotechnology, neurotechnology, longevity, and more. → Get tickets here

AI for Science Summer School. A four-week online intensive for advanced high school and early college students (ages 15–21) on how AI is transforming scientific discovery. Taught by PhD research scientists, with weekly live sessions, a Socratic AI tutor for async work, and a 1:1 mentored capstone project. → Apply by June 10

Big if True Science Accelerator (BiTS). A 15-week part-time accelerator for scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs looking to design and pitch ambitious coordinated research programs. Covers field exploration, program design, and practical execution. → Apply here (rolling)

BlueDot Rapid Grants. Grants of up to $10,000 for BlueDot community members doing concrete AI safety work. Funds research, events, community chapters, compute, travel, and tooling. Open to course participants, alumni, facilitators, and active community members. → Apply here (rolling)