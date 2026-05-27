New podcast episode

Why people agree on the future more than the present, and what it means for governance

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In this episode we talk to Taylor Dee Hawkins, founder of Foundations for Tomorrow, a nonprofit pushing for long-term governance reform in Australia and internationally.

Highlights:

Why the problem with political leadership isn’t individual leaders, but the incentive structures and systems designed to reward short-term decisions

Why naming political procrastination is the first step to solving it

How Foundations of Tomorrow secured cross-party support in a polarized parliament by making the economic case for long-term policy

Why planning for the future doesn’t have to come at the expense of present generations

Taylor’s advice for a young person who wants to get started in long-term policy, and what she has learned from years of being the youngest person in the room

“Long-term thinking isn't just about the interests of young people. It's about the 65 year old who wants to age with dignity and wants the young people whose taxes will support their aging with dignity to be able to do that in a survivable way. It's the intergenerational contract that goes both ways.”

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Selected resources

Policrastination : Political procrastination — delaying long-term decisions because the short-term political cost is too high. Explored in depth in Taylor’s book, which takes it as its subtitle.

Intergenerational equity : The idea that current generations have an obligation to meet their needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own. Overview on Wikipedia.

Futures literacy : The capability to imagine diverse and multiple futures, and to use those imagined futures as tools for better decision-making in the present. Overview from UNESCO.

Scenario planning: A strategic foresight method that involves building multiple plausible futures rather than trying to predict one. Overview on Wikipedia.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

Roots of Progress blog-building intensive fellowship. A free 10-week online writing program for aspiring public intellectuals focused on progress studies — technology, science, abundance, and AI. Includes expert advisors, peer feedback, travel to an in-person retreat, and guaranteed tickets to the 2026 Progress Conference. → Apply by June 1

NGFP fellowship 2027. A one-year global fellowship from the School of International Futures for early-career practitioners (ages 18–35) applying foresight methods for social and environmental good. Includes a $1,000 starter fund, mentorship, and a chance at a $10,000 grand prize. 25 spots worldwide. → Apply by June 26

SSRC Just Tech Fellowship. A one-year $60,000 award for researchers, artists, journalists, and practitioners working at the intersection of technology and society. Includes monthly virtual gatherings, mentorship, and one in-person workshop. Fellows must reside in the US during 2027. → Apply by June 28

AI Futures Challenge 2026. Our online challenge to design a realistic future where AI has gone well. Build your world guided by our free, 1.5 hour course, and submit it to win up to $5,000. Open to anyone in the world aged 16+. → Submit by June 30