New podcast episode

AI learned to be a villain from Hollywood. Here's how we retrain it.

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In this episode, we spoke with Peter Diamandis, entrepreneur and founder of the XPRIZE Foundation, which runs large-scale incentive competitions to crack some of the world’s hardest problems, from private spaceflight to carbon removal. He recently launched the Future Vision XPRIZE, a $3.5 million competition to generate a new wave of optimistic science fiction.

We cover:

The historical pattern of science fiction shaping the technologies we build, and how Claude’s blackmailing behavior is showing the connection between dystopian training data and AI behavior

How the Future Vision XPRIZE will generate a new wave of optimistic science fiction to train AI on

Why public optimism about technology has dropped significantly in the US and Europe, what Peter thinks is driving it, and why he believes the data tells a different story

How the cost of starting a company has fallen dramatically and how this can empower everyone to build their vision

“Most everything that we have around us today — AI, robotics, the cell phone, the tablet, flying cars — some engineer invented it because they saw it in some movie or they read about it in a book.”

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Selected resources

Future Vision XPRIZE : A $3.5M global competition for short sci-fi film trailers portraying a hopeful, technology-enabled future. Submissions close August 15, 2026, with the winner announced at the Moonshot Gathering on September 25.

We Are as Gods , Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler, 2025: Peter's most recent book, featuring 80 data charts tracking how the world has measurably improved on nearly every metric over the past century.

Exponential technologies : Technologies that roughly double in capability while falling in cost on a predictable curve — the framework central to Peter's worldview and his argument that abundance is approaching faster than most people expect. Overview on Wikipedia.

eVTOL aircraft: Electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft — the "flying cars from the Jetsons" Peter references as technology that science fiction predicted and that engineers are now building. Overview on Wikipedia.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

AI Futures Challenge 2026. Our online challenge to design a realistic future where AI has gone well. Build your world guided by our free, 1.5 hour course, and submit it to win up to $5,000. Open to anyone in the world aged 16+. → Submit by June 30

The Knowledge Society (TKS). A 10-month program for 13–17-year-olds building skills in AI, biotech, and other emerging technologies. Available online and in seven cities. Tuition is $489/month; over 60% of students receive financial aid, with up to 100% covered. → Apply by June 30

ILIAD 2026. A free five-day unconference on theoretical AI alignment, August 3–7 in Berkeley. Participant-led sessions cover singular learning theory, agent foundations, scalable oversight, and more. Travel and accommodation support available on a needs basis. → Apply by July 1

Foresight Institute Fellowship (2027 cohort). A year-long program for early-career scientists and innovators working on transformative tech: AI, longevity, neurotech, space, and more. Includes mentorship, funder introductions, and paid travel to Foresight events. → Apply by July 31