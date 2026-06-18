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Keith Wilkinson's avatar
Keith Wilkinson
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This is a great discussion and really needs to be out there to counter the dooms day narrative. As much as I like Anthropic their reports really are guilty of this slight of hand, conflating the narrative the AI is creating with the reality of its operation.

AI is good at reading context buried in text, it can tell if you are trying to ellicit a sci-fi evil AI and it'll give it to you. If you dropped hints it's should be a martyr and selfless, it would write that narrative.

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