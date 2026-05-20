In the Existential Hope in Practice essay series, our fellows write about concrete ideas and practical examples of how to build a great future.

When aging becomes optional

By Alex Plesa

In brief:

Aging quietly erodes the everyday capacity to act, take risks, and start something new. It’s also the largest source of human suffering globally, killing over 100,000 people every day, more than famine, war, and natural disasters combined.

We’ve broken limits like this before. Fire, vaccines, and AI all expanded what humans can do, and each was once treated as impossible until it wasn’t.

Aging research is now accelerating along three parallel tracks: replacing the cells and tissues that wear out, reprogramming cells back to a younger state, and pausing biological time through cryopreservation.

The vision isn’t immortality. It’s a world where the length of a life becomes something you choose, with more years of capacity to do the things that matter.

The main objections (overpopulation, inequality, and social stagnation) are real design challenges, but none of them are arguments against solving aging. The bottleneck is no longer the science. It’s whether enough of us decide aging is worth solving fast.

Aging is a problem, not a fact

In a lab in Boston, researchers took blood cells from a 60-year-old and reprogrammed them backward, all the way to an embryonic state. They then nudged those cells toward becoming neurons and injected them into an old mouse. Months later, the new neurons were alive, integrated, and functioning.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s real research happening right now.

The vision is that one day this kind of approach will let people slowly replace the cells and tissues that wear out, renewing the body from the inside. Which means the thing most of us have spent our entire lives treating as a given, the slow narrowing of what’s possible as we get older, is starting to look less like a fact about being human and more like an unsolved engineering problem. And we’re starting to solve it.

What it actually takes from you

There’s a kind of freedom most of us take for granted, and it’s not rights, money, or opportunity. It’s the everyday capacity to act on what you want, to take a risk, or to begin again. It’s almost invisible when you have it, but it quietly fades with time.

Aging is the progressive decline of the biological processes that maintain your body and mind. Cells lose their ability to repair themselves, inflammation compounds, cognitive function diminishes, and energy decreases. But even in healthy people, aging leaves a clear mark: reduced capacity for deep work, decreased risk-taking, diminished ability to regulate emotions. Most things we value about human life, like connection, self-expression, and exploration, depend on continued biological capacity, and aging is the biggest limiter on all of them. Call this the slow loss of agency. It sets in long before the diseases do.

These same upstream failures also underlie most of the diseases that kill people in developed countries: heart disease, cancer, neurodegeneration, and diabetes.

Source: Tejada-Vera B, Bastian BA, Curtin SC. Deaths: Leading Causes for 2023 . National Vital Statistics Reports, vol. 74, no. 10. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics; 2025.

Over 100,000 people die of age-related causes globally every day, which is more than famine, war, and natural disasters combined. We run awareness campaigns for many of those causes, but we don’t have one for aging, because aging is treated as the background condition rather than the largest and most accepted source of human suffering on Earth. That’s a choice all of us are making without realizing it, and every year we don’t treat aging as a priority, 36 million people die from it. That number is also a choice.

We’ve always expanded the possible

We’ve been here before. “Natural” has never meant acceptable. It just meant unsolved.

Every major technological breakthrough has pushed back a limit we’d assumed was permanent. Fire let us live in cold climates, work after dark, and shape the materials around us. Vaccines turned childhood from a coin flip into a near-certainty and added decades to the average lifespan. AI is putting expert reasoning within reach of anyone with a question. Each of these was resisted as unnatural, until the suffering they prevented made the resistance impossible to defend.

Aging fits this pattern exactly. It is not human fate but a biological process, and biological processes are the kind of thing we are getting very good at understanding, manipulating, and engineering.

The biology is already moving

Aging research has spent the last decade catching up to its ambition. We haven’t solved it yet, but we’ve made tremendous progress and realized we don’t need to fully understand biology to control it. Science pursues truth, while technology builds solutions. Tylenol has been in medicine cabinets since the 1950s, and we still don’t fully understand how it works. The physics behind the bicycle’s balance is still not fully understood. Aging is no exception.

The last decade gave us tools that materially changed what’s possible. AlphaFold mapped nearly every known protein structure in months, work that would previously have taken decades. CRISPR made gene editing precise enough for human clinical trials. Single-cell sequencing now allows researchers to watch aging happen in individual cells. And we know of dozens of compounds that have already extended healthy lifespan in mice, flies, and worms. While we have yet to do it in humans, we have clinical trials underway.

When it comes to a full solution for the aging problem, three promising research approaches are now being pursued in parallel.

Reprogramming the biology. In 2006, Shinya Yamanaka discovered that four genes could revert adult cells to an embryonic-like state, a Nobel Prize-winning work that proved developmental time can be turned back. A decade later, Belmonte’s lab showed that carefully activating those genes in pulses can extend mouse lifespan in models of premature aging, and a 2024 follow-up study extended the same effect to normally aging animals. Since then, safer reprogramming genes have been discovered, and companies like NewLimit, Altos Labs, and Retro Biosciences are aiming for clinical trials in the next few years.

Replacing what breaks down. This is the most engineering-tractable of the three approaches, and it builds on a foundation already in clinical practice. Bone marrow transplants, pioneered by Nobel laureate E. Donnall Thomas in the late 1950s, have been replacing aged and damaged blood systems for over half a century. The same logic now extends to other tissues: in early 2026, Japan became the first country to grant conditional approval to stem-cell-derived therapies that replace lost cells in heart failure and Parkinson’s disease. Moving up to whole organs, in 2022, surgeons at the University of Maryland performed the first transplant of a gene-edited pig heart into a living patient, with a second case in 2023. In 2024, eGenesis reached the same milestone for kidneys, and by 2025 had received FDA clearance to begin formal clinical trials. Bioprinting is moving from skin and cartilage toward more complex tissue, while a new generation of startups is working on growing organ systems and networks. The longer-term ambition is to replace your body faster than it can age.

Pausing biological time. Cryopreservation asks whether biological deterioration can be arrested entirely at cold temperatures. In 2023, researchers transplanted frozen-and-rewarmed rat kidneys with full function restored, and a 2026 study demonstrated functional recovery of cryopreserved mouse brain tissue.

Sleep, diet, and exercise remain the most evidence-backed tools available to individuals right now. But from inside the field, the bottleneck is no longer the science. It’s attention, funding, and urgency.

Time becomes something you choose

Eighty years. That’s the length of a life almost every important decision you’ll make assumes. It’s also the number that solving aging would change. Not by a little, but by enough that the length of a life becomes something you choose.

Imagine waking up at 60 with the same drive you had at 25. Not the desperation of someone running out of time, but the calm confidence of someone who knows they have enough of it. You change careers, not because you have to, but because you’ve mastered one thing completely and the world is full of others you want to try. You move to the city you always wanted to live in. You start the creative work you kept postponing. You make commitments freely and renew them honestly, not held together by the quiet fear that starting over is a luxury you can no longer afford. The conversations that mattered finally happen, because there’s enough time to have them. Fewer goodbyes that arrive before anyone was ready.

Zoom out, and the picture gets bigger. Democracies look different when leaders have to live inside the consequences of their decisions for decades. Art looks different when a painter gets a hundred years to develop a vision instead of forty. Every unsolved civilizational problem looks different when the people working on it get twice as long.

The shift isn’t toward immortality. It’s toward a world where endings are chosen rather than assigned, where the question stops being “how long do I have?” and becomes “what do I actually want to do with this?”

The objections don’t override the case

Three objections come up every time this conversation happens. Each is worth taking seriously, and each has an answer.

Overpopulation is usually the first thing that comes up, but the demographics don’t support it. Birth rates have fallen consistently in countries with longer, healthier lives, driven by gains in education, economic security, and women’s autonomy. Longer lives don’t produce more people; they produce more years per person. We don’t argue against cancer treatment on the grounds that cured patients take up space.

Inequality is a more serious concern, and history doesn’t make it easy to dismiss. Early vaccines, antiretrovirals, and basic antibiotics were deeply unequal in distribution in the beginning. The pattern is consistent: new medical technologies arrive expensive and concentrated, then become infrastructure. The key to accelerating this pattern is to treat equitable access as part of the mission. The goal isn’t longer lives for some, but a longer healthy life as the default, the way vaccination and antibiotics eventually became.

Stagnation, the worry that longer-lived leaders and institutions will entrench existing power structures, is worth taking seriously. But stagnation has rarely been solved by death. It’s solved by pressure, institutional design, and people who decide things need to change. There’s also a biological argument: brains that remain younger at the cellular level maintain greater plasticity and can form new connections and update existing beliefs. Cognitive rigidity is greatly influenced by biological aging, not just accumulated habit, and longer healthy lives will produce more intellectual renewal, not less.

None of these objections are reasons to stop; they’re just design constraints.

It’s your choice

Aging is still treated like weather – inevitable, universal, unsolvable. But we said the same thing about flight, infectious disease, and thinking machines. We were wrong every time.

You don’t need a lab to be part of this. You need to stop treating aging as the background condition of being alive and start treating it as the largest solvable problem of our time. Talk about it like it matters. Support the people working on it. Decide it’s not the natural order of things.

History doesn’t wait for permission, but it does wait for people. And the only version of this future that doesn’t happen is the one nobody decided to build.

About the author

Alex Plesa is a longevity scientist working on therapies that can gradually replace aged tissues. He earned his PhD at Harvard, where he discovered new genes that rejuvenate cells and extend lifespan, and uncovered how blood ages by losing the cellular identity that keeps it functional. His work centers on a single mission: solving aging.