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Alex Plesa's avatar
Alex Plesa
May 20

For more resources:

The LBF Roadmap (https://www.longbiofellowship.org/roadmap) — a clear articulation of how the three strategies fit together, with cost and timeline estimates for the technical objectives along each path.

Radical Life Extension by Kris Borer (https://krisborer.com/radical-life-extension) — an engineering-focused take on why most longevity ideas don't pencil out and which ones do.

Replacing Aging by Jean Hébert (https://www.amazon.com/Replacing-Aging-Jean-Hebert-Ph-D/dp/1513663763) — the case for the replacement track, made by one of the researchers actively building toward it.

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Sajee32's avatar
Sajee32
May 22

Exciting and thanks for this

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