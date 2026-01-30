What if the future could actually be good?

Technology is advancing faster than ever, and most news implies the future is something to fear. No wonder it’s hard to feel hopeful.

We think there’s a more productive way to look ahead.

At the frontier of science and technology, experts are working on real, ambitious ideas to solve humanity’s biggest challenges. From scaling carbon removal to preventing aging-related illnesses and using AI to improve our decision-making, we have the tools to make the future go well. We need to take these possibilities seriously—and act on them.

What is Existential Hope?

It’s the belief that we can build a future where humanity doesn’t just survive, but flourishes. It’s not just wishful thinking, it’s grounded in what science, technology, and human effort can actually achieve.

Great outcomes aren’t guaranteed, but they’re possible if we act intentionally and ambitiously. What each of us chooses to study, work on, or do has a real impact on the trajectory of society.

You can explore our work on existentialhope.com.

What you can expect

This newsletter is where we share updates and opportunities from the Existential Hope project.

You’ll receive ~bi-monthly emails with:

Updates from our podcast , featuring conversations with scientists, technologists, and thinkers who are working on human flourishing

Curated resources to get up to speed on the we discuss

Announcements about events

Opportunities to engage and take action, from attending events to applying for grants to exploring how you can contribute

The goal is to keep you informed, inspired, and connected.

Who it’s for

If you care about shaping the future for the better, and if you value evidence-based, forward-looking perspectives that focus on realistic possibilities, this newsletter is for you.

Who we are

Existential Hope is a nonprofit initiative of the Foresight Institute. Since 1986, Foresight has supported the brightest minds in nanotech, biotech, neurotech, and AI, working to advance science and technology for the benefit of life. We take this 40-year track record of pioneering work and make it accessible to the public, helping a new generation of “doers” find their place in the future.