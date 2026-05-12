We spend a lot of time thinking about what could go wrong with AI. That’s important, but it’s not enough: if we don’t have a vivid, grounded vision of what going right actually looks like, we’re not going to get there by accident. We’re giving out $10,000 to young people to build that vision.

The AI Futures Challenge 2026 is open. Take our free 1.5hr course on Udemy, build a realistic world where AI transformed our lives for the better, and submit it for a chance to win.

→ $5,000 grand prize + 5 × $1,000 bounties

→ No prior knowledge required

→ Deadline: 30 June

Learn more and submit your world

Do you know a student or young creative who would enjoy thinking seriously about AI and the future? Please pass it along.

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