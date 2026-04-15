New podcast episode

Making impactful careers mainstream

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In this episode we talk with Jan-Willem van Putten, co-founder of the School for Moral Ambition, an organization that is building clear pathways for people who want to do work that actually changes the world.

We discuss:

The three main bottlenecks stopping talented people from doing high-impact work

How to find important yet neglected causes to work on, and the School for Moral Ambition top picks

Why movements that want to change the world often fail, and what effective advocates do differently

How to figure out which problems your specific background and skills are best placed to solve

The real struggles of leaving a prestigious career behind, from lifestyle creep to peer support, and what makes people say it was worth it

"You're a playable character that can actually make a difference."

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Selected resources

School for Moral Ambition – The organization Jan-Willem co-founded, helping people find careers that tackle the world’s biggest problems

Moral Ambition: Stop Wasting Your Talent and Start Making a Difference – Book by Rutger Bregman calling you to use your talents and career on the world's most pressing problems.

Career capital – 80,000 Hours' explainer on how to build the skills, connections, and credibility that give you more options to do good later in your career.

The scale, solvability, neglectedness framework – A practical tool for comparing which global problems are most worth working on. Article on 80,000 Hours.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

FLI AI vs. Cancer meme contest. Make a meme based on Emilia Javorsky's AI vs. Cancer essay and win up to $500. $100 automatically for any meme hitting 1K+ likes; $500 for the most-liked overall. → Enter by April 20

Generator Residency. A 3-month paid residency in Berkeley for AI safety generalists. Residents pitch, build, and ship real projects, from recruiting infrastructure to communications fellowships, with mentorship from senior org leaders. → Apply by April 27

Sentient Futures Hyperstition Contest. Want to shape how future AI reasons about animals? Write your idea, let the site’s AI turn it into a polished essay, and submit it as training data for future AI systems. The idea: more compassionate writing in the training set means more compassionate AI. $5,000 in prizes, unlimited submissions. → Submit by May 5

Invisible College 2026. A week-long residential seminar in Cambridge (17–22 August) for 30 people aged 18–22, hosted by Works in Progress. Includes lectures and group work on topics from spatial economics and the Industrial Revolution to scientific fraud. → Apply by May 8