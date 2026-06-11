Existential Hope

Existential Hope

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barak Gila's avatar
Barak Gila
7h

Great post and loved to hear more about your background!

> If we’re creating a new kind of consciousness, are humans the only relevant moral agents?

This is a difficult question but my answer is Yes, that we have to decide now to not weigh the suffering that artificial entities may be feeling, and not grant them any human rights. If we grant them moral worth, I worry that utilitarians will start worrying about their welfare and potentially hurting humans to benefit the AIs. Alternatively, in an approach of virtue ethics, we could treat them like squirrels or other animals: they may have some moral worth and we shouldn't abuse them for no good reason, but humans should be prioritized over them in all serious ways.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Existential Hope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture