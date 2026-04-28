New podcast episode

Solving AI alignment using brain signals

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In this episode we speak with Thorsten Zander, professor at Brandenburg University of Technology and co-founder of Zander Labs. He coined the concept of passive brain-computer interfaces: devices that read brain signals to decode a user’s mental state, non-invasively and without any effort on their part.

We cover:

What non-invasive brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) can actually pick up from brain signals

The hardware and software breakthroughs that are finally making passive BCIs wearable and affordable

How continuous neural feedback could dramatically improve AI training compared to current methods based on human ratings

Why Thorsten believes passive BCIs may offer the most concrete path to solving the AI alignment problem

The risk of social networks exploiting unconscious brain reactions to manipulate people, and why regulation alone is unlikely to be enough

“I think what we're doing right now is the only promising technology that could really solve the alignment problem.”

Selected resources

Brain-computer interfaces explained: Non-technical overview of what BCIs are, how they work, and the difference between invasive and non-invasive approaches. Good starting point for anyone new to the field.

Passive brain-computer interfaces: Explainer by Zander Labs on how passive BCIs work, the non-invasive hardware they use, and how they reconstruct mental states from brain signals.

Reinforcement learning from human feedback: The technique where human raters score AI outputs so the model learns what ‘good’ looks like. AWS explainer.

AI alignment: Why ensuring AI systems pursue human-compatible goals is hard, and why it matters more as models become more capable. IBM explainer.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

Progress Conference 2026. The flagship annual gathering of the progress movement, Oct 8–11 in Berkeley. For thinkers, founders, scientists, writers, and builders who believe human agency can shape a better future. Foresight Institute is a partner of the conference. → Apply by May 31

Astra AI Safety Fellowship. Constellation Institute’s five-month, in-person fellowship in Berkeley for the next generation of AI safety leaders. Fellows receive $8,400/month plus research support and close mentorship from leading safety researchers. Both technical and non-technical backgrounds are welcome. → Apply by May 3

OpenAI Safety Fellowship. A paid 5.5-month external research fellowship from OpenAI to work on AI safety and alignment questions. Fellows receive $3,850/week plus compute resources and direct collaboration with OpenAI’s safety team in San Francisco. →Apply by May 3

Longevity Biotech Fellowship (LBF8). A community for people committed to solving ageing: 12 weeks online plus a 4-day in-person intensive with leading longevity biotech researchers and investors. Scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and operators all welcome. → Apply here (rolling)