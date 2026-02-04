Existential Hope

Existential Hope

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Vāmana Rāy's avatar
Vāmana Rāy
Feb 13

I do not subscribe to doomsday narratives that merely sell content by leveraging fear.

I believe the future will be much, much brighter than we can imagine

I really like the name “Existential Hope” — it signals a great future ahead.

This is something more people should focus on. I have commitments until the last week of March, but if there is any way I can get engaged in a way that produces tangible outcomes, please let me know.

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Jesse Parent's avatar
Jesse Parent
Feb 4

The Gap Map from convergent research is a good start. But I would like to see Existential Hope / Foresight (perhaps with help from JOPRO!) continue to expand or emphasize the "social science" bottlenecks. It's time for technology and future oriented folks to even more deeply dive into those challenges; indeed, many of certain points of view *already have*, which will shape how many other adjacent and downstream bottlenecks are also dealt with.

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