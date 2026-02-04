Welcome to the new Existential Hope Newsletter! You’ve been added because you were subscribed to the Foresight Institute Newsletter. From now on, you can expect ~bi-monthly updates about Existential Hope podcasts, projects, and events. We hope you enjoy this new format!

New podcast episode

Raising scientific ambition: how to identify the highest-impact research for an AI world, with Anastasia Gamick

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In this episode we talk with Anastasia Gamick, co-founder of Convergent Research, about how to raise our level of ambition for what science can actually achieve. We cover:

What makes a research project truly high-impact in view of a post-AI world

Concrete examples: maps of brain synapses, software that’s provably safe, drug screening, good data for AI-powered scientific research, and more

How to prioritize defensive technology , such as biosafety tools, instead of just pushing every frontier as fast as possible

How young scientists can find the work that matter most for the future

Actually, you can change the world. You can build technologies that make the world better. How do you identify those opportunities and go after that?

Selected resources

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

O’Shaughnessy Fellowship. A one-year, $100k program for curious people turning ideas into reality: science, tech, art, or anything in between. If you’re already building something strange, useful, or ambitious, this gives you time, money, and allies. → Apply by April 30

Vast × Explorers Club Grant. $20k–$25k for researchers, technologists and builders working on how humans can live and function in space. Open to early-career or established people with an active project (lab or field). → Apply by February 15