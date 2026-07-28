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The only 12 proven self-help tools for a meaningful life and improving the world

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In this episode, we talk with Spencer Greenberg, a mathematician and founder of the psychology research nonprofit Clearer Thinking. He recently co-authored the book The 12 Levers with clinical psychologist Jeremy Stevenson, to provide people with the smallest number of concrete tools they can leverage in different situations.

We cover:

How nearly 500 self-help techniques got narrowed down into 12 core psychological strategies , and how to use them.

Why most people live by values they absorbed from their parents or environment rather than ones they actually chose, and how to figure out what your own values are.

The real formula for productivity, which takes into account how important the work actually is.

Why hopelessness is often less about the state of the world than about feeling unable to act, plus the single most evidence-backed exercise for building genuine optimism.

The exposure therapy techniques he used to overcome severe social anxiety.

“If you have a goal that isn't at all valuable to you, it doesn't matter how many hours you work or how efficiently you work, you'll produce nothing of value. Because zero times anything is zero.”

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Selected resources

The 12 Levers : by Spencer Greenberg, PhD & Jeremy Stevenson, PhD. The book discussed throughout the episode, distilling 459 self-help techniques into 12 core psychological strategies.

The Intrinsic Values Test : The free test for figuring out your deepest, intrinsic values, on Clearer Thinking.

The best possible self exercise : The most proven way to increase optimism. Guided practice from Greater Good in Action (UC Berkeley).

Exposure therapy: The technique Spencer credits with overcoming his own social anxiety. Explainer on The Conversation.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

Foresight Institute Fellowship (2027 cohort). A year-long program for early-career scientists and innovators working on transformative tech: AI, longevity, neurotech, space, and more. Includes mentorship, funder introductions, and paid travel to Foresight events. → Apply by July 31

Rowland Fellows Program (Harvard). A five-year fellowship giving early-career experimentalists in any field of science or engineering full PI rights, a lab, a budget starting at $225,000/year, and a salary from $89,999. No faculty post or tenure track required. → Apply by August 1

Berggruen Prize Essay Competition. A $50,000 prize for original essays (or, for 2026, creative fiction) exploring civilization's future amid AI, biotech, and shifting global order. Open to the public, no academic affiliation required. → Apply by August 17