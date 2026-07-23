Existential Hope

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Rudi Hoffman's avatar
Rudi Hoffman
4h

Bravo, good article. Thank you for your vision and working toward a better future for us all.

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Joshua McMenemy's avatar
Joshua McMenemy
2h

I enjoyed the framing of how making space accessible would cause humanity to become a frontier civilization once again. Also, a great overview of the technical limits and putting current space construction numbers in perspective. I'm curious about how much you think large and advanced structures will solve the current biological problems astronauts face with microgravity and radiation? Do you think there is still a need or benefit of bioengineering organisms for life in space structures?

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