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Joshua McMenemy's avatar
Joshua McMenemy
19h

Great article. Definitely, a lot of promise and concerns when thinking about connecting biology and especially one's brain to control loop systems. One of my friends in research wrote a substack blog about using TMS to connect his brain to ChatGPT and solve a maze ( https://substack.com/home/post/p-173953300 ), which highlights the points in this article that the technology is becoming more and more tangible.

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Billy Penn's avatar
Billy Penn
1dEdited

VERY glad to see Elisa/NJIT—and hopefully others around the world too—are choosing to focus on learning about & addressing this very real tho still under the radar “epidemic of the mind”. (..which seems to get more & more visible w/each passing month)

And whether born of our human biology & frailty—or not—perhaps we might all readily agree that the ever increasing stream of endless kinds of info & content (..which gets delivered to us via the internet every day) may also factor in. As such, it’s not a big leap to see that, thanks to our senses, & our daily “content fire hose”, it might be that a part of the many mental health issues we are seeing in this “epidemic of the mind” may have a source..

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