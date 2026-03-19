New podcast episode

How dating an AI could make you better at human relationships

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In this episode, we talk with David Eagleman, a professor of neuroscience at Stanford and bestselling author. We discuss how AI and other technologies can help us become better humans – wiser, kinder and more empathetic, not just more productive. Some topics we cover:

How to use AI to better understand other people and improve our relationships .

Using debate AIs in schools to make younger generations better at critical thinking .

Is AI making our lives too easy by removing the friction we need to learn?

Technologies that could expand what’s possible with our brain, from mind uploading to brain-to-brain communication.

“There's nothing harder for the brain than other people.”

Existential Hope YouTube channel

With this episode, we’re launching a new YouTube channel dedicated to Existential Hope. If you’re enjoying these conversations and would like to support us, please consider subscribing!

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Selected resources

Inner Cosmos with David Eagleman : David's weekly neuroscience podcast, where he dives into how the brain shapes our perception, decisions, and reality.

Livewired: The Inside Story of the Ever-Changing Brain : David’s book exploring the brain's ability to rewire itself through experience, loss, and new technology.

AlphaGo – The Movie : Award-winning documentary about Google DeepMind's AlphaGo and its historic 2016 match against world Go champion Lee Sedol.

Brain-computer interfaces: Technologies that create a direct communication between the brain and an external device. Overview on BuiltIn.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

Foresight AI Nodes. Funding, office space, and compute for projects using AI to advance science and safety. Grants range from $10k–$100k, with hubs in San Francisco and Berlin. Open to individuals, teams, and organizations. → Apply here

Anthropic AI Safety Fellows. A 4-month funded research fellowship to work on empirical AI safety research, with direct mentorship from Anthropic researchers. Open to technically strong candidates with work authorization in the US, UK, or Canada. → Apply for July 2026 cohorts and beyond

DoKomi Solarpunk Drawing Competition. Draw a hopeful, solarpunk-themed illustration featuring a DoKomi mascot and compete for Wacom drawing tablets worth up to €1,000. Top entries are exhibited at DoKomi 2026. Open to artists 18+. → Submit by April 12