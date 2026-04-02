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Daryl Vines's avatar
Daryl Vines
Apr 7

This conversation between Beatrice and Constance Lee at Sentient Futures stopped me in my tracks.

We're spending billions on AI alignment -- making sure AI treats humans well. But almost nobody is asking how AI will affect the trillions of animals we share this planet with.

One thing that stuck with me: we already have AI systems starting to decode animal communication -- whale songs, elephant calls, distress signals across species. We're on the edge of actually hearing what they have to say.

That matters because historically, beings that can communicate with us are the ones we care about. The silence of animals isn't because they have nothing to say. It's because we haven't built the interface yet.

But there's a deeper question here. The pattern is the same at every scale of power. We're stronger than animals. They can't speak our language. We exploit them.

AI is not some alien force arriving from outside. It's our child. We're building it, training it, shaping its values -- not by what we tell it, but by what we show it. Every system we build, every norm we encode, every exploitation we treat as acceptable -- that's the example we're setting.

Children don't learn from your lectures. They learn from your behavior. If we model a world where the powerful exploit the voiceless because they can, why would we expect our most powerful creation to treat us any differently

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