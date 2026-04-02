New podcast episode

How AI could improve the lives of trillions of animals

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Today we talk with Constance Li, founder of Sentient Futures, an organization working to make sure AI and other emerging technologies improve the lives of animals rather than harm them.

We cover:

The enormous scale of animal suffering today, and why AI could either worsen or improve it depending on the decisions we make.

Using computer vision and sensors to monitor animals and optimize for their welfare rather than just productivity.

The research that’s being done to use AI to communicate with animals and what it’s already telling us about their well-being.

Other sentient beings that could be impacted by emerging technologies, like artificial minds and biocomputing.

"If AIs are used in farms, could they be used to just increase productivity so much more at the expense of the animals' welfare?"

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Selected resources

How many animals are factory-farmed? : Data-driven explainer on the massive scale of factory farming globally; by Our World in Data.

What is cultivated meat? : How cells are taken from a live animal and grown outside the body into real meat, without slaughter; article by McKinsey.

Interspecies communication : Overview of Earth Species Project's work decoding animal communication using AI, from identifying species in a soundscape to detecting signs of distress.

Moral status of digital minds: 80,000 Hours article on the question of whether AI systems could be sentient.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

DojoGrants. A year-round life sciences research funding program for undergraduates anywhere. Supports original biotech, longevity, and life sciences research with grants and community support. → Apply here by July 15

Nautilus Residency. A 3-month live-in residency in San Francisco for makers and artists under 23. Covers accommodation and food. Twelve participants per cohort, selected through a short application. Designed for young polymaths who want a serious creative and technical environment. → Apply here (rolling)

Catalyze Impact. For people considering founding an organization that makes our future with AI go well. Provides direction and strategy, co-founder connections, mentorship, expert network access, and seed funding. → Apply here (rolling)