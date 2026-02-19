New podcast episode

How your personal moral compass helps you build a better world

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Today we talk with SJ Beard, researcher at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, who has written the book Existential Hope.

Some of the topics we discuss:

Moving from just preventing human extinction to adopting a mindset of existential hope

Why aiming for a “happy ever after” final state of the world might be dangerous, and why improving the world one generation at a time is less likely to backfire

Relying on our own sense of “the right thing to do” as a practical guide to make the world better

Why decisions about AI and global safety should rely on people’s real-world, diverse experiences

Giving AI compassion and curiosity about human values instead of a list of rules to obey

"How can every generation imagine making things a bit better? How can we make the next generation wiser than we are? How can we make them more moral than we are?"

Selected resources

Existential Hope : The belief that humanity can have a massive, beautiful future ahead of it, if we choose to work for it.

Protopia : The idea that we should build a better future generation by generation; introductory article by Kevin Kelly

Viatopia : The idea of getting the world on the trajectory for a great future; article by William MacAskill

Giving AI a moral character: Making AI “curious” about what humans actually value, instead of hardcoding rules; article by the Future of Life Institute.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

Opportunities to engage

A curated list of opportunities to take a step further and actually contribute to building better futures.

Solarpunkification 2026. A solarpunk gathering and exhibition, taking place March 6-8 in San Francisco, about prototyping brighter futures through art, technology, and regeneration. Open to artists, creators, and systems change leaders. Exhibit, host a workshop or talk, and access pro bono support for advancing your impact. → Register or submit your work here

Open Technology Fund. Funding for projects that strengthen an open, resilient, and human-centered internet. Supports open-source hardware, software, data, and standards. Grants range from €5,000–€50,000, open to individuals and organizations. → Apply here by April 1

Mercatus Center’s Emergent Ventures Grant. Funding for people with unusual ideas that could meaningfully improve the world. Grants can be small or large, profit is fine, and credentials don’t matter: what matters is why your idea might work. → Apply here