Existential Hope

Existential Hope

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesse Parent's avatar
Jesse Parent
Feb 20

It reminds me of coaching, in sports, "Get 1% better every day!"

re "Why aiming for a “happy ever after” final state of the world might be dangerous, and why improving the world one generation at a time is less likely to backfire"

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Existential Hope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture