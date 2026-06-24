A day in your life in 2035? Our vision of a future where AI goes well
Animated short film on an AI future worth building
It's 2035, and AI has gone well. What could a normal day in your life look like?
That's the question at the heart of our new short film, made in collaboration with Elizabeth Cox, former TED-Ed producer, and grounded in a deeply researched scenario developed with contributors from Anthropic, DeepMind, and several universities.
Following a day in the life of an AI auditor in 2035, in a world radically transformed by AI for the better, we explore some of the questions we think matter most to build a good AI future:
What if the breakthroughs we wait decades for arrived in years instead?
How can it strengthen democracy and make governance more inclusive?
What does a world look like where AI handles more of the load, freeing up time for the things that matter?
Why we made this
When Foresight Institute CEO Allison Duettmann started looking for resources on positive AI futures online back in 2018, she found almost nothing. So she started collecting them on existentialhope.com. That project has since grown into a full Foresight Institute program, and this film is its most vivid expression yet: we’re not just talking about a positive future, but actively visualizing it.
We believe this is especially important now. Considering how fast AI is developing, the window for shaping what kind of AI gets built is narrow. Meanwhile, most content about AI is either doom or hype, and almost no one takes the time to seriously and vividly imagine a future that’s actually worth building. We think that’s a problem, because if you can’t picture a good future, you can’t build toward it.
If this resonates, the most useful thing you can do is share it. We’d also love to hear from you: what did we get right? What’s missing from this picture?
When I see this video, I don't sense that I see a good future. What stands out the most to me in it, is loneliness. Not only the person presumably lives alone, works alone and meets with her friends virtually, there is no one to be seen during her commute. Even worse, the one group of people we do get to see, children, are also in fact alone, each with their screen. Yes, there is this person she talks to, which is all nature and happiness, and she will meet a friend tomorrow on her day off, but this is not a core part of her day and feels like decoration mostly.
First, the school - in an ideal future, can't the kids be together, and outside of the classroom (or at least physically active), most of the time? First, because it is better for their physical and mental health, which maybe in that future we have more time and resources to care about. Second, because one of the most important skills they need to learn, especially in a world where information is easily obtained, and screens are highly addictive, are the social ones.
Second, the grownup - why did she go all the way to meet that person? Doesn't he have a phone? If part of the movie is have her commute, to show the train and the school and so on - then her commute should have a much more convincing trigger. Also, wouldn't it be better to work with colleagues? If they discuss the information AI brought up, rather than her reading passively, they are more likely to come up with questions, original thoughts and so on. And going to the office, btw, can cover going next to a school and taking the train.