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Roni
5h

When I see this video, I don't sense that I see a good future. What stands out the most to me in it, is loneliness. Not only the person presumably lives alone, works alone and meets with her friends virtually, there is no one to be seen during her commute. Even worse, the one group of people we do get to see, children, are also in fact alone, each with their screen. Yes, there is this person she talks to, which is all nature and happiness, and she will meet a friend tomorrow on her day off, but this is not a core part of her day and feels like decoration mostly.

First, the school - in an ideal future, can't the kids be together, and outside of the classroom (or at least physically active), most of the time? First, because it is better for their physical and mental health, which maybe in that future we have more time and resources to care about. Second, because one of the most important skills they need to learn, especially in a world where information is easily obtained, and screens are highly addictive, are the social ones.

Second, the grownup - why did she go all the way to meet that person? Doesn't he have a phone? If part of the movie is have her commute, to show the train and the school and so on - then her commute should have a much more convincing trigger. Also, wouldn't it be better to work with colleagues? If they discuss the information AI brought up, rather than her reading passively, they are more likely to come up with questions, original thoughts and so on. And going to the office, btw, can cover going next to a school and taking the train.

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