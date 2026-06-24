It's 2035, and AI has gone well. What could a normal day in your life look like?

That's the question at the heart of our new short film, made in collaboration with Elizabeth Cox, former TED-Ed producer, and grounded in a deeply researched scenario developed with contributors from Anthropic, DeepMind, and several universities.

Following a day in the life of an AI auditor in 2035, in a world radically transformed by AI for the better, we explore some of the questions we think matter most to build a good AI future:

What if the breakthroughs we wait decades for arrived in years instead?

How can it strengthen democracy and make governance more inclusive?

What does a world look like where AI handles more of the load, freeing up time for the things that matter?

Why we made this

When Foresight Institute CEO Allison Duettmann started looking for resources on positive AI futures online back in 2018, she found almost nothing. So she started collecting them on existentialhope.com. That project has since grown into a full Foresight Institute program, and this film is its most vivid expression yet: we’re not just talking about a positive future, but actively visualizing it.

We believe this is especially important now. Considering how fast AI is developing, the window for shaping what kind of AI gets built is narrow. Meanwhile, most content about AI is either doom or hype, and almost no one takes the time to seriously and vividly imagine a future that’s actually worth building. We think that’s a problem, because if you can’t picture a good future, you can’t build toward it.

If this resonates, the most useful thing you can do is share it. We’d also love to hear from you: what did we get right? What’s missing from this picture?

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