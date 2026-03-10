New podcast episode

How the whole world can exceed Swiss living standards by 2100 (backed by data), with Marc Canal

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In this episode, we talk with Marc Canal, Senior Fellow at the McKinsey Global Institute, and co-author of the book A Century of Plenty. We discuss what the data says about the past and future of human progress:

Global life expectancy has increased by 40 years since 1925

The whole world can exceed the living standards of today’s Switzerland by 2100 with a 2.6% growth rate, similar to what we’ve been seeing for the past 20 years

Europe has grown its GDP by 15% while cutting emissions by 10% since 2015

57% of work hours could be automated by AI (and how to find meaning by embracing the “messy” jobs)

If we go back a hundred years, about half a million people per year died because of natural catastrophes and natural disasters. Today it’s below 40,000 people, and we have four times more people in the world.

Selected resources

A Century of Plenty : Book reviewing data from 100 years of human progress and a scenario for what the next century could look like if we're ambitious.

Pixels of Progress : Report dividing the world into 50,000 local regions to reveal patterns invisible at the national scale across GDP, life expectancy, and more.

Decoupling economic growth from emissions : Evidence that economies can grow while cutting carbon emissions.

Take the messy job: Luis Garicano’s idea that people should lean into non-predictable, complex tasks where AI struggles to add value.

Full transcript and resources available on our website →

XPRIZE Future Vision Competition

If you've enjoyed our meme prize and its winner last year, you'll find this one very exciting. XPRIZE is running one of the world's largest sci-fi film competitions: create a 3-minute trailer depicting an optimistic, abundant future for humanity.

The grand prize winner will receive $2.6M+ to turn their vision into a full feature film, with over $1M in additional prizes for runners-up. Finals are held live in Los Angeles on September 25. The Foresight Institute is proud to be a partner of the competition.

If you’ve ever wanted to bring to life the future you think is worth building, this might be your moment. Register here by August 15, either to participate in the contest, to support a team with your film-making or scientific skills, or just to stay updated on the project.